Indians, Chinese would now travel to this Muslim country visa free: Details inside

KUALA LUMPUR - Indians and Chinese citizens would now have the facility to travel to Malaysia without the need for a visa, it emerged on Monday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the facility would be offered from December 1st for stays of up to 30 days.

The prime minister made the remarks during a speech at his People's Justice Party congress and fell short of revealing the deadline for which the offer would stay valid.

The decision seems to be driven by the economy considering that China and India are sizeable source markets for the country.

As of now, Indian citizens are eligible for a visa-on-arrival in Malaysia if they are arriving from Thailand, Indonesia, or Singapore and have confirmed return tickets to India.

The move comes days after China announced that citizens from six countries, including Malaysia, will be permitted to enter the country without a visa.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Thailand already offer visa-free entry to China and India in a move aimed at boosting tourism and reviving the economy that was hit hard by the pandemic which brought travel and tourism to a complete halt.

Malaysia, located in Southeast Asia, is a diverse and culturally rich country that boasts a mix of modern cities, lush rainforests, and pristine beaches, making it a popular tourist destination.

In Malaysia, one can find a treasure trove of attractions starting from the bustling capital, Kuala Lumpur, which is famous for its Petronas Towers and vibrant street markets.

Moreover, Langkawi Island offers stunning beaches and adventurous activities while Penang enchants with its historic Georgetown and delectable street food.

The Cameron Highlands provide a refreshing escape with its cool climate and scenic tea plantations and for wildlife enthusiasts, Borneo's lush rainforests and orangutan sanctuaries are a must-see.

Melaka's colonial architecture and cultural heritage make for a fascinating visit. Additionally, the Perhentian Islands offer clear waters, perfect for snorkeling and diving.