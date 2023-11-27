Gold price increases by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed upward trend in local market on Monday, the first day of the new business week, in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price increased by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs217,600.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold surged by Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.

In international market, precious metal went up by $8 to settle at $2,030 per ounce.

On Saturday, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola to settle at Rs216,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs686 to reach Rs185,614.