Search

Immigration

US Immigration: 39 dead in deadly blaze at migrant center in Mexico

Web Desk 10:32 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
US Immigration: 39 dead in deadly blaze at migrant center in Mexico
Source: Photo by moein moradi

PUEBLA - In a tragic turn of events, as many as 39 people were burnt alive after a fire broke out in an immigration detention facility in northern Mexico near the United States border.

The blaze occurred late Monday at a facility in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas and left 29 people injured as well in what is believed to be the deadliest fire at an immigration lockup in the country’s history.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said in a statement that the facility was holding 68 adult men from Central and South America. Inquiry has been launched into the incident as what caused the fire that took so many lives and it is believed that the fire broke out at the place holding men only.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed that the fire erupted during a protest by the migrants inside the facility as they feared deportation.

“They put mats at the door of the shelter and set them on fire as a protest, and did not imagine that it would cause this terrible tragedy,” Lopez Obrador told newsmen.

On the other hand, the national immigration agency said it “energetically rejects the actions that led to this tragedy”, without any further explanation of what those actions might have been..

Although the identities of the dead have yet to be revealed officially, Guatemala said that 28 of its nationals are believed to have died in the incident.

Tensions have been running high in the area regarding immigration and Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants trying to get into the United States. Its shelters house scores of people seeking opportunities to cross or those who are waiting for the asylum process.

At one end, Mexico is dealing immigrants with an iron fist probably on the demands of Washington but on the other end, its National Immigration Institute is facing challenges to house the applicants in its facilities.

The latest incident has sent shockwaves across the country, initiating fresh debate on the nature of facilities offered to the immigrants and the safety precautions taken in this regard.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these professionals have fair chance of immigration

10:04 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

US Immigration Services confirms reaching cap for H1B visa

09:42 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here are the details

10:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Canada's pro-immigration policy leads to record-breaking population growth in 2022

10:44 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Thai immigration officers involved in kidnapping Chinese man arrested

08:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

UK immigration rules: Here's official statement of changes and how new amendments can impact you

11:26 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US Immigration: 39 dead in deadly blaze at migrant center in Mexico

10:32 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th March 2023

09:05 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.1 287.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.18 761.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.7
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.30 41.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178 180
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 735.91 743
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: