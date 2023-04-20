Prague Airport set to relax rules on liquid limit, electronics: Here are the details

PRAGUE - The Czech Republic's Prague Airport is in process to revamp its screening system which will help the passengers have a seamless travel experience.

The airport has announced that the security check at the second terminal will gradually become more convenient for all passengers by 2024-2026 due to the changes being planned to facilitate the travelers.

In a press release, Prague Airport stated that as soon as the current system gets replaced, passengers will not be bothered by the amount of liquids they can take on their carry-on luggage.

Besides, easing the regulations for liquids, the facility announced that passengers would be able to keep their electronic devices in the suitcase, and so will not be asked to take their electronics out for security checks.

“The security check at Terminal 2 will be more convenient. From 2024, we plan to gradually replace X-rays with more modern ones that will allow liquids and electronic devices to be left inside the luggage. It will also be possible to relax the rule on the transport of liquids with a volume limitation of up to 100 ml,” the airport wrote on its official Twitter account.

The executive director of Prague Airport Security, Radek Kučera, commented on the development by saying that the aim was to enhance the comfort during security checks.

Kučera further stressed that the plan is to acquire X-rays with computed tomography that will permit liquids and electronics to be left inside the luggage during checks instead of putting them in separate trays.

The only limitation at this point is that this option will only apply at the airport’s Terminal 2 as, it is currently impossible to implement devices at Terminal 1 due to space limitations of decentralised screening.

“Implementation of new equipment for Terminal 1 is linked to construction modifications and further development of the airport,” Kučera added.

Passengers can currently take liquids on board the plane with them in a package with a maximum volume of 100 milliliters and this rule is being implemented by multiple airports across the world; however, this rule will be relaxed by the Prague Airport.

It merits mentioning that earlier this month, London City Airport ended the 100ml liquid limit rule by installing high-tech scanners which also allow electronics to be kept in hand luggage at security.

As per fresh regulations, travelers can now carry up to two liters of liquid while toiletries no longer have to be put in separate bags. The move comes with the installation of C3 scanners, first introduced at Teesside in March.