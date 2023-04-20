PTI’s Instagram lead abducted from Lahore: Imran Khan

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan says his party's Instagram lead Attaur Rehman was "abducted" from a residential area in the Punjab capital Lahore last night.

The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced the 'abductions' of PTI social media team in a tweet, regretting that ''The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.”

Another abduction late last night - this time of PTI’s instagram lead Atta ur Rehman from Faisal Town Lahore. Strongly condemn these continuing abductions of our social media team. Atta has been with us for 15 years. The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.… pic.twitter.com/NPe0X9VtzH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani uploaded the footage of the 'abduction' while denouncing it.

Footage : Atta Ur Rehman’s abduction from Lahore https://t.co/NZ9TpF3hg7 pic.twitter.com/4fWb7qGXj0 — Dr. Iftikhar Durrani (@IftikharDurani) April 19, 2023

Within hours, #ReleaseAttaUrRehman became one of the top trends on social media.