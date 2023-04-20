Search

Pakistan

PTI’s Instagram lead abducted from Lahore: Imran Khan

Web Desk 04:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan says his party's Instagram lead Attaur Rehman was "abducted" from a residential area in the Punjab capital Lahore last night.

The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced the 'abductions' of PTI social media team in a tweet, regretting that ''The powerful are breaking all laws with impunity.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani uploaded the footage of the 'abduction' while denouncing it.

Within hours, #ReleaseAttaUrRehman became one of the top trends on social media.

