Leading consortium expresses interest for Rs.12 billion investment in Silk Bank 

KARACHI - Silkbank Limited, one of the key players in the market in the consumer banking category, has received an expression of interest from M/s. Pakistan Housing Finance Company (PHFC), a subsidiary of M/s. Lake City for the injection of equity up to PKR 12 billion as a “Proposed Investment” subject to all regulatory requirements and financial due diligence.
PHFC is leading a consortium of the like-minded investor group, supported and backed by the well-renowned and experienced management of M/s. Burj Capital has the requisite experience in setting up and successfully managing Islamic and conventional banks in Pakistan.
PHFC has also informed the Bank that in recognition of their standing in the business community and their intent of giving the management role to banking professionals of standing, M/s. Arif Habib Group is also willing to participate in a consortium as a minority stakeholder.
In this regard, the board of directors of Silkbank has granted its “In-principle approval” to pursue the potential investment formally.
The proposed investments shall be subject to the approval of the board, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and State Bank of Pakistan. Appropriate disclosures will be made per applicable laws, as the matter progresses.
It is expected that the investment will provide a signification boost to Silkbank’s financial position and will enable the bank to further expand its operations by investing in its flagship retail and consumer portfolios which continue to be amongst the top-performing businesses in the industry.
Bank’s consumer division, with credit cards and personal loan products (Personal Installment Loan & Ready Line), have registered phenomenal growth in recent years which is a testament to the customer confidence reposed in the Bank.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
