Search

Pakistan

Institute for Art & culture celebrates Earth Day 2023 with US Consul General

Web Desk 05:43 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
Institute for Art & culture celebrates Earth Day 2023 with US Consul General

LAHORE - The Institute for Art & Culture (IAC) celebrated Earth Day 2023 with a plantation ceremony led by the U.S. Consul General Lahore, William K. Makaneole, and Chancellor IAC, Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua.

The event was attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, faculty members, and students.

Earth Day is an important event that is celebrated globally to promote environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices. The IAC, as a responsible member of the community, recognizes the importance of this day and its impact on our planet.

The event also included performances by Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and a theatrical performance by IAC's theatre society, Tamashgeer, using the art of shadow puppetry. These performances aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability.

Chancellor IAC, Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, said, "We are proud to celebrate Earth Day 2023 and promote environmental awareness through this event. This year, we rally behind the theme “Invest in Our Planet”, which highlights the importance of dedicating our time, resources, and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues. Investing in our planet is necessary to protect it and the best way to pave a path toward a prosperous future. We hope that our efforts inspire others to take action towards a healthier planet."

Speaking on the occasion, U.S. Consul General William Makaneole said, “The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to achieve our common environmental goals and promote the message of action against climate change.”

The event was enjoyed by all participants, and the IAC looks forward to continuing its efforts to promote sustainability and environmental awareness in the future. For more details on the institute’s events, head to www.iac.edu.pk. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Sindh announces five-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

08:54 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

First robotic surgery at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute is ‘a gamechanger’

05:41 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces 6-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

07:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Punjab announces five-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

05:18 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Sherry Rehman ranks among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

03:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

US Consul General Makaneole promotes agribusiness and ecotourism during visit to Chakwal and Jhelum

02:29 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting begins to sight Shawwal moon

06:51 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: