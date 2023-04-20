Gold price up by Rs1,350 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went up in the domestic market on Thursday a day after the precious commodity lost luster.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs1,350 to close at Rs218,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs1,157 to settle at Rs187,071, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $26 to close at $2,000 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,530 per tola and Rs2,170 per 10 grams, respectively.