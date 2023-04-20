Search

World

Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

05:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Source: Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

DELHI – A court in Indian state of Gujarat on Thursday turned down a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case, triggering uncertainty over his participation in general elections due next year.

Last month, the 52-year-old leader was sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly passing offensive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname at an rally.

A day after the conviction, the Indian parliament disqualified Rahul Gandhi. A notice issued by the parliament on March 24 read, “Rahul Gandhi… stands disqualified from the member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction.”

A Congress leader, Naishadh Desai, told media that the Surat district court has rejected a stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction.

“We are going to challenge the decision in Gujarat High Court tomorrow. We have full faith that the judiciary will uphold justice and save the democracy,” Indian media quoted him as saying.

The ruling is being termed a setback for Gandhi, whose jail sentence will remain suspended until he approaches all relevant forums against the conviction.

As per The Representation of the People Act, 1951, any politician found “convicted of any offense and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years” shall stand disqualified. It also bars a convicted lawmaker from contending in elections for six years after completion of jail sentence.

The conviction may also block Rahul Gandhi from contesting in general elections due in 2024. He would only be able to do so until a court nullifies his conviction before the polls.

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail for 'ridiculing' Modi

World

Viceroy Research and members sued for defamation, dishonesty and fabrication in US court

12:46 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Indian politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf gunned down live on TV

10:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Omission of Muslim kings from Indian textbooks raises alarms for historians

04:58 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Another Indian army soldier dead in second incident of shooting at military base

09:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

China books Supreme Court judge for corruption charges

01:01 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Four Indian soldiers killed in shooting at Punjab military base

02:09 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mickey Arthur appointed director of Pakistan cricket team

06:33 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: