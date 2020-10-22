Bank AL Habib declares Rs13.13 billion profit after tax

KARACHI – The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited (the Bank) announced the financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2020.

According to the financial results, the Bank’s profit after tax was recorded at Rs. 13.13 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Rs. 7.01 billion for the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 87.30 percent. Earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at Rs. 11.82 as compared to 6.30 for the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax was recorded at Rs. 22.09 billion showing an increase of 71.56 percent, whereas profit before provisions and tax was reported at Rs. 25.53 billion. In line with its prudent policies, the Bank has made a general provision of Rs. 2,250 million during the nine months period, bringing the total of such provision to 5,250 million against its loans and advances portfolio. This provision is in addition to the requirements of the Prudential Regulations.

The Bank improved its net mark-up income by 46.87 percent which is Rs. 44.08 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2020. Despite the challenging conditions, pressure on country trade and free online offerings during the pandemic COVID 19, the Bank managed to increase its fee and commission income by 6.83 percent in the nine months period ended September 30, 2020 to 4.74 billion.

Deposits of the Bank increased by Rs. 185.47 billion bringing the total deposits to Rs. 1.09 trillion as on September 30, 2020 showing a growth of 20.52 percent. The Bank’s Non-Remunerative Current deposit recorded at Rs. 409.82 billion showing an increase of 21.09 percent as compared to December 31, 2019. The advances of the Bank increased by 7.04 percent, bringing the total net advances to Rs. 523.08 billion as on September 30, 2020 as compared to 488.67 billion as on December 31, 2019.

Due to sound risk management policies and financing strategies of the Bank, the non performing advances to gross advances ratio remained low and was recorded at 1.49 percent. Total assets of the Bank were recorded at Rs. 1.57 trillion as on September 30, 2020 showing an increase of 20.86 percent as compared to December 31, 2019. The Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was 15.27 percent as of September 30, 2020 against the regulatory capital requirement of 11.50 percent (including capital conversion buffer of 1.50 percent as reduced under the BPRD circular letter no. 12 of 2020).

The Bank continued with its strategy for outreach expansion, adding significant number of branches every year. The Bank’s branch network has now reached 837 branches / sub branches & 2 booths having coverage in 332 cities in Pakistan plus 3 foreign branches (one each in Bahrain, Malaysia, Seychelles) and 4 representative offices (one each in Dubai, Istanbul, Beijing, Nairobi). In line with the Bank’s vision to provide convenience to customers, the Bank is operating a network of over 990 ATMs across Pakistan.

Pakistan Credit rating Agency (PACRA) has maintained the Bank’s long term and short term entity ratings at AA+( Double A plus) and A1+ (A One plus), respectively. The ratings of our unsecured, subordinated Term Finance Certificates (TFCs) are AA (Double A) for TFC-2016 and TFC-2018, and AA- (Double A minus) for TFC- 2017 (perpetual). These ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.