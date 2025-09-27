Tanker carrying Pakistanis attacked by Israeli Drone amid Houthi Seizure

ISLAMABAD – A tanker carrying 27 crew members including 24 Pakistanis was struck by an Israeli drone at Yemen’s Ras Issa port on September 17, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed on Saturday.

The strike caused one of the tanker’s LPG tanks to explode, sending flames roaring across the vessel, though the brave crew managed to bring the fire under control.

The situation escalated when Houthi forces intercepted the tanker, taking the crew hostage. Among them was Pakistani captain Mukhtar Ahmed. What followed was a high-stakes diplomatic effort, with Pakistani officials working around the clock to secure the crew’s safety.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved: “I am profoundly thankful to Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, MOI officers, Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and his team in Oman, our colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and our security agencies who worked tirelessly under extraordinary conditions to bring our citizens home when hope seemed lost.”

Minister confirmed that the tanker and its crew have now been released by the Houthis and are safely out of Yemeni waters. Besides the Pakistani nationals, the crew included two Sri Lankans and one Nepali.

Foreign Office assured that all Pakistani crew members are safe, healthy, and making their way out of Yemeni waters, while maintaining continuous contact with Yemeni authorities and the families during the ordeal. This dramatic rescue marks a rare successful evacuation amid the ongoing tensions in Yemen, highlighting the high-stakes risks faced by seafarers in the region.