Petrol prices fall in UAE, jump higher in Pakistan for November

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) government announced cut in petrol prices for November amid drop in global crude oil rates. Compared to October, petrol prices in Gulf country come down by 0.15AED per liter.

According to the official announcement, Super Petrol has dropped from 2.77 AED per liter in October to 2.63 AED per liter in November. Special Petrol is now priced at 2.51 AED per liter, down from 2.66 AED.

E-Plus Petrol has been reduced from 2.58 AED (197 PKR) to 2.44 AED (approx. 187 PKR) per liter.

UAE Ministry of Energy, through its Fuel Price Monitoring Committee, sets monthly rates based on global oil averages and the operational costs of distribution companies.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, petrol and diesel prices have been slightly increased. Finance Division raised petrol by 2.43 per liter and diesel by 3.02 for the next 15 days. As a result, the new prices in Pakistan are 265.45 per liter for petrol and 278.44 per liter for HSD.

The contrasting trends highlight how fluctuations in global oil prices affect regional fuel markets differently, with the UAE passing on the benefits of lower crude prices to consumers, while Pakistan adjusts prices amid domestic economic considerations.