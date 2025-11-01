Gen Z wants ‘Breakup Leaves’ after ‘Heartbreak’, and Bosses are not impressed!

LONDON – Gen Z’s bold ‘honesty’ is shaking up corporate culture. In a viral moment that has set social media buzzing, a young employee’s brutally honest leave request after a breakup and it captured the attention of netizens worldwide.

Jasveer Singh, CEO of Forbes Under 30-listed dating app, dropped picture on social media, revealing the employee’s message:

“I recently had a breakup, which has made it difficult for me to focus on work. I am working from home today, but I would like to take a short break from the 28th to the 8th.”

Calling it “the most honest leave request” he had ever received, Singh highlighted how Gen Z employees rarely filter their thoughts.

Break-Up Leaves

The post immediately went viral, with social media users praising the evolving corporate culture that sees such transparency. Singh’s blunt reply left followers stunned: “Immediately dismissed.”

This story ignited debates online about workplace honesty, boundaries, and how far employees can go in sharing personal struggles at work.