Gen Z wants ‘Breakup Leaves’ after ‘Heartbreak’, and Bosses are not impressed!

By News Desk
12:15 pm | Nov 1, 2025
LONDON – Gen Z’s bold ‘honesty’ is shaking up corporate culture. In a viral moment that has set social media buzzing, a young employee’s brutally honest leave request after a breakup and it captured the attention of netizens worldwide.

Jasveer Singh, CEO of Forbes Under 30-listed dating app, dropped picture on social media, revealing the employee’s message:
“I recently had a breakup, which has made it difficult for me to focus on work. I am working from home today, but I would like to take a short break from the 28th to the 8th.”

Calling it “the most honest leave request” he had ever received, Singh highlighted how Gen Z employees rarely filter their thoughts.

Break-Up Leaves

The post immediately went viral, with social media users praising the evolving corporate culture that sees such transparency. Singh’s blunt reply left followers stunned: “Immediately dismissed.”

This story ignited debates online about workplace honesty, boundaries, and how far employees can go in sharing personal struggles at work.

Gen Z is shaking up very foundations of work as we know it. Unlike previous generations, they’re not just clocking in for a paycheck, they crave purpose, meaning, and alignment with their values.

Hustle culture? Forget it. These young forces demand work-life balance, mental health respect, and flexibility like never before. Tech is their superpower: they automate, innovate, and communicate at lightning speed, leaving outdated systems in the dust. Feedback is not annual, it’s constant, actionable, and personal.

Young people also jump, explore, driven by growth and opportunity rather than loyalty. Entrepreneurial at heart and fiercely independent, Gen Z is redefining productivity, collaboration, and ambition, turning workplaces into arenas of creativity, ethics, and relentless innovation.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

