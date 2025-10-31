King Charles strips brother Andrew of ‘Prince’ title over sex scandal

LONDON – King Charles has stripped his brother, Prince Andrew, of his royal title as “Prince” and ordered him to vacate his royal residence.

This decision comes after prolonged public scrutiny and controversy surrounding Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Buckingham Palace has issued a formal statement in this regard.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” read the official statement.

Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.

Prince Andrew has faced ongoing criticism for his association with Epstein, which has led to mounting calls for his removal from royal duties. The scandal intensified earlier this year when Prince Andrew faced sexual assault allegations linked to Epstein’s notorious network.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew had already stepped down from his Duke of York title and other royal honors amid the growing scandal. He stated that he would no longer use his royal titles but would still be referred to as “Prince” in the future.

However, the latest decision by King Charles to remove the “Prince” title and expel him from his official residence marks a significant shift in his status within the royal family.