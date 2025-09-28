Pakistan, India all set for Blockbuster Asia Cup Final Showdown in Dubai Today

DUBAI – After four decades and 17 editions, cricket’s fiercest rivals are set for first-ever Asia Cup final showdown in Dubai today, as cricket giants Pakistan and India are facing off each other.

Dubai is buzzing as cricket’s most intense rivalry takes center stage in the metropolis. Despite two back to back losses from India, Pakistani squad is looking for redemption in high stakes game.

Men in Green stormed into final with thrilling 11-run victory over Bangladesh, setting up blockbuster showdown with their bitter neighbors. Defending champions India already secured their spot after defeating Bangladesh and concluded their Super Fours campaign with a nail-biting Super Over win against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Indian team is coming unbeaten in six matches in the squad and held the upper hand over Pakistan in seven consecutive white-ball encounters since 2022, making them clear favorites.

Off the field, tensions have boiled over after this year’s conflict in May, as political friction and on-field drama have overshadowed the tournament. Yadav led squad even advanced tensions, refusing to shake hands with Pakistan in the first two matches, and tempers flared last Sunday when Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were involved in a verbal exchange, prompting an official complaint from India.

Pak Captain Salman Ali Agha said Pakistan, having lost their previous two matches against India in this tournament, are determined to turn the tables.

Fans are excited to witness both teams play for third consecutive Sunday as India have won the Asia Cup eight times, while Pakistan last lifted the trophy in 2012, claiming it twice overall. India reached the final 11 times, for Pakistan, the number is five, but two have never clashed in a final before. Pakistan has lost three previous finals.

In total, Pakistan and India faced each other 10 times in Asia Cup history, with India winning eight and Pakistan two.