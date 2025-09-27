Usman Shami questions PPP’s criticism of Punjab Govt on flood relief

ISLAMABAD – Punjab, the country’s most populous region, faces severe flooding after record monsoon rain, with hundreds of deaths, millions displaced, and more than 4.2 million hectares of farmland destroyed. Amid the crisis, PPP and PML-N are in dispute over flood relief distribution.

Daily Pakistan Executive Editor and analyst Usman Shami shared his views on the matter on Dunya TV’s program Think Tank. Shami was of view that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has sought power and influence in Punjab, and linked PPP’s politics around aid for flood victims to future support in Punjab.

He said that if Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz does not accept interference from her own party in government affairs, she is likely to lose her office sooner rather than later. He added that the Sindh ruling party continuously targeted Punjab service from any other party. He included that provincial governments often send their officials before or soon after disasters, perhaps to create more influence, but not to provide protection before the flooding.

He further pointed out the outcome in political reactions, saying that while a single remark from the Chief Minister sparked widespread criticism, the provincial government took other decisions quietly, perhaps keeping their significant impacts away from public discussion.

He also criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s approach to flood relief through the People’s Flood Support Program (PFSP), claiming it undermined provincial coordination. He said that if the national role of the PPP is considered to be political prominence, and that national support for flood victims could only come through the ruling party of Punjab, then this could mean PPP’s efforts were more about politics than real assistance.

Shami suggested responding aid for flood victims in Punjab needed to create an emotional connection with the people, not allow other parties to build political capital. He said such strategies must be evaluated for how they allow other parties, including PPP, to have influence in Punjab.

Punjab continues to drown with flooding as heavy rainfall and monsoon rains and water releases from reservoirs hit the region. The floods claimed over 300 lives and displaced more than 4.7 million people, with nearly 2.8 million evacuated.