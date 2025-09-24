How is Transparent Hands Addressing Common Diseases in Flood-Affected Areas?

Pakistan is one of the countries most severely affected by global warming and climate change. This year, devastating floods have caused widespread death and destruction across the nation. Millions of people are still struggling to recover from the effects of these recent and ongoing floods. According to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 1,182 individuals have already suffered injuries. This number is alarming because, without timely first aid and treatment, even minor injuries can lead to serious infections. Additionally, stagnant water, contamination, and a lack of sanitation can result in outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to provide immediate medical care to the flood victims.

Transparent Hands has taken the initiative to organise free flood relief camps in the areas of Pakistan that are most affected by floods. Their quick response has been crucial in saving lives. Let’s examine the organisation’s efforts in addressing prevalent diseases in these flood-affected regions and discuss why it deserves your attention and support.

The Devastating Effects of This Year’s Floods

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), approximately 905 people have died since June 2025 due to various disaster-related incidents. Of these fatalities, over 48% were caused by flash floods, while around 28% resulted from house collapses, and more than 7% were due to drowning incidents. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas, and approximately 3,900 villages have been impacted by the flooding.

Prevalent Diseases in Flood-affected Areas

While rescue operations are underway to save lives affected by the floods, the number of people living in temporary shelters continues to rise. One of the most pressing threats to families impacted by the floods and those who have been evacuated is the spread of diseases. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 164,000 flood survivors have already received treatment for various illnesses, but many still require first aid and medical care. The provincial Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a significant increase in waterborne and infectious diseases, including cholera, dengue, malaria, respiratory infections, and skin infections.

Transparent Hand’s Flood Relief Efforts Across Pakistan

Transparent Hands, the leading crowdfunding platform in Pakistan’s healthcare sector, launched its flood relief initiative promptly in response to the flash floods that affected thousands in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The organisation has provided assistance to various flood-affected areas in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan. Specialising in delivering surgical and medical care to those in need, Transparent Hands is playing a vital role in bringing essential healthcare services to flood victims in Pakistan.

The organization’s flood relief camps offer free consultations with expert male and female doctors, as well as first aid, medications, and diagnostic tests. Their medical experts also conduct preventive healthcare sessions to empower flood victims with essential knowledge about how to prevent diseases and health-related issues.

One of the notable features of Transparent Hands’ camps is the availability of female doctors who provide care to female flood victims. This is particularly important due to cultural sensitivities, as female patients often feel more comfortable being examined by doctors of the same gender.

Next, let’s discuss some of the prevalent diseases and health conditions that the medical team of Transparent Hands treats.

Injuries

According to data from the NDMA, there have been 654 reported injuries in Punjab, 208 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78 in Sindh, 52 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 34 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Transparent Hand’s flood relief camps are providing free first aid and medications to the injured. This includes bandages, dressings, and antiseptics to prevent infections that could lead to more serious health issues. Additionally, antibiotics and analgesics are administered to patients who need them.

Diarrhoea & Gastroenteritis

Diarrhoea and gastroenteritis can easily spread in flood-affected areas due to a lack of sanitation and contamination of drinking water and food. The lack of proper toilets and handwashing facilities can aggravate the spread of diseases like diarrhoea and dysentery, particularly in overcrowded living spaces. Unchlorinated water can further worsen the situation. During and after the 2022 floods in Pakistan, diarrhoea was one of the most reported diseases.

Transparent Hands has been providing medical assistance and guidance to flood victims affected by diarrhoea. To treat diarrhoea, they have been supplying Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and other medicines.

Malaria

Stagnant floodwaters create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, which can transmit vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. To combat malaria, Transparent Hands has provided flood survivors with antimalarial medications. Their medical team is also offering free malaria diagnostic tests. The risk of malaria is likely to rise soon after the floods. Transparent Hands is prepared to address this issue in the most affected areas of the country.

Dr Ahmed Fawad Syami, Medical Director of Transparent Hands, shared his insights about malaria during floods, stating, “Vast areas of stagnant water serve as perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which can lead to an increase in malaria and dengue cases. With timely diagnostic tests and effective medicines, Transparent Hands is playing a crucial role in combating malaria in the flood-affected regions across Pakistan.”

Eye, Ear, and Respiratory Conditions

The risk of getting eye infections increases during floods due to contaminated water that carries bacteria, viruses, amoeba, and parasites. Direct exposure to floodwater can cause eye infections, such as conjunctivitis, and other complications.

Similarly, exposure to floodwater can cause ear infections, especially Otitis Externa.

Several factors contribute to the spread of respiratory conditions. The dampness and moisture of flooded buildings can create an optimal environment for the growth of mould. Inhaling mould spores and mycotoxins can cause severe allergic reactions and may even trigger asthma attacks, leading to more serious issues such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

Overcrowding also plays a role in creating conditions that facilitate the rapid spread of respiratory viruses and bacteria, which may lead to colds and influenza.

Transparent Hands’ flood relief camps dispense antibiotics, eye drops, ear drops, multivitamins, and general medicines to provide relief to people with such conditions.

Skin-Related Diseases

Prolonged exposure to contaminated flood water with bacteria, chemicals, and fungi can cause skin-related diseases, especially when a person has an injury or an open wound. Warm, humid conditions are perfect conditions for fungal infections. Therefore, it is essential to keep wounds clean, use soap and clean water, and seek medical assistance when injuries occur. Transparent Hand’s medical team has been assisting patients with skin-related conditions.

Support Transparent Hand’s Flood Relief Efforts to Save Lives

With your contributions, Transparent Hands aims to help around 400,000 flood victims in Pakistan. They are providing the following healthcare services:

Free First Aid

Free Diagnostic Tests

Free Medicines Antibiotics Antimalarial Antipyretics Analgesics Anti-inflammatory Eye Drops Ear Drops Multivitamins General Medicines

Free Check-up by Female and Male Doctors

Diagnostic Tests: Malaria Tests Free BSR and Blood Pressure Tests Hepatitis B & C Screenings Free Uric Acid and Haemoglobin Tests

Preventive Healthcare Sessions

Food Packages, Tents, Clothes, and Mosquito Nets (in specific areas)

The devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan is growing, and Transparent Hands is working to expand its relief efforts to additional affected areas in KPK, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and AJK. Your donations can help them provide assistance to more flood victims and save lives nationwide. Join Transparent Hands’ flood relief efforts today.