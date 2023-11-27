Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

Honda Pridor continues to remain famous as a niche product of Japanese automakers, with fuel average, aerodynamic design, and robust performance make it stand among other Honda models.
The bike comes with a stroke overhead camshaft engine and great suspension. Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics.
The 100cc ride is impeccable when it comes to durability and reliable to be picked; while its tremendous power go fine with other competitors in this league.
Pridor is also known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units.
Honda Pridor's current price stands at Rs208,900.
Honda Pridor Colors
Pridor comes in 3 different colours. Black, Blue, and Red.
Honda Pridor Fuel Average
The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
