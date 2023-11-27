Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

Honda Pridor continues to remain famous as a niche product of Japanese automakers, with fuel average, aerodynamic design, and robust performance make it stand among other Honda models.

The bike comes with a stroke overhead camshaft engine and great suspension. Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics.

The 100cc ride is impeccable when it comes to durability and reliable to be picked; while its tremendous power go fine with other competitors in this league.

Pridor is also known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor's current price stands at Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Specs

Honda Pridor Colors

Pridor comes in 3 different colours. Black, Blue, and Red.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre