Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

Honda CD 70 continues to top the sales chart, being the selling unit of the Japanese auto giant, despite the fact that the company has not made any changes in the latest unit other than the stickers design and color scheme.

The bike was first introduced in the 80s, and the bike still rules the Pakistani two wheeler market despite the presence of its competitors.

Backed by a certified Euro II engine, the Honda CD 70 has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

Honda CD 70 2024 Model Price

Several auto companies announced revised prices to pass on relief for buyers who are paying record prices for new bikes.

Last month, there were reports that Atlas Honda slashed its bike prices after rupee's appreciation. The misleading reports claimed that Honda CD 70 2024 model price was slashed by 22,000 and the bike cost Rs135,000.

Later, Atlas Honda turned down the reports about revised rates and shared new list of prices for the Honda CD70, and other models. As of November 2023, Honda CD 70 price stands at Rs157,900, same as in previous months.

The company also clarified that there has been no reduction in the prices of other bikes.