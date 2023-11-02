School holidays update in Lahore as smog declared calamity in Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore becomes the most polluted metropolis, and the provincial disaster management authority declared smog a ‘calamity’ in the province.

Amid the alarming surge in air pollution, parents are concerned about the school holidays as students need to go outside while the concentration of PM2.5 particles remains many times higher than WHO’s recommended levels.

On Wednesday, the interim government held key decisions about schools, colleges, and public transport as the authorities take emergency measures.

As of now, the caretaker government has decided not to close schools and other educational institutions.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials were briefed that the closure of public transport and schools would not make any difference.

Punjab officials however decided to make face masks mandatory for students of all government and private schools for the month.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court held a hearing about the deteriorating situation. Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhwa and other officers appeared before the high court when Justice Karim directed them not to de-seal factories that are responsible for black smoke.

Justice Karim observed that the smog in previous years started affecting the city in late November or early December but this year it had hit the city in October.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till Nov 3.