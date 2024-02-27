Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh CM for third time

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took oath as chief minister of Sindh for the third time in a row.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to Murad Ali Shah at a ceremony attended by members of the outgoing caretaker provincial government, PPP leaders and others.

A day earlier, Shah was elected as chief minister of Sindh for the third. He secured 112 votes while MQM-P’s Ali Khurshidi got only 36 votes as the Sindh Assembly session was presided over by the newly-elected Owais Qadir Shah.

Meanwhile, the PTI-backed candidates and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) boycotted the Sindh Assembly session, saying public mandate was stolen in the Feb 8 general elections.

Murad Ali Shah has served twice as Sindh's chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.

In 2024, Murad Ali Shah won from PS-77 by securing 66,100 votes while rival candidate secured mere 6,000 votes.