Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh CM for third time

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took oath as chief minister of Sindh for the third time in a row.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to Murad Ali Shah at a ceremony attended by members of the outgoing caretaker provincial government, PPP leaders and others.
A day earlier, Shah was elected as chief minister of Sindh for the third. He secured 112 votes while MQM-P’s Ali Khurshidi got only 36 votes as the Sindh Assembly session was presided over by the newly-elected Owais Qadir Shah.
Meanwhile, the PTI-backed candidates and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) boycotted the Sindh Assembly session, saying public mandate was stolen in the Feb 8 general elections.
Murad Ali Shah has served twice as Sindh's chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.
In 2024, Murad Ali Shah won from PS-77 by securing 66,100 votes while rival candidate secured mere 6,000 votes.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
