Karachi University rolls out on-campus electric shuttle service

KARACHI – The University of Karachi Wednesday inked the agreement with NTS Logistics to provide an on-campus custom-built electric shuttle service.

As per the memorandum of understanding, NTS Logistics will provide 6 to 23 seaters roofless vans while the number of vehicles will also increase as per the demand.

Students along with faculty and administrative staff would be able to avail the eco-friendly service throughout the day while the minimum fare would be set for the commute.

The electric shuttle service will be available at all entrances while the varsity would provide space for the charging units and parking of the electric vehicles.

