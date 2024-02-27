SNGPL resumes new gas connection installations

LAHORE – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has announced the resumption of new gas connection installations.

According to the notification titled 'Provision of gas connections on RLNG basis in privately developed housing schemes,' the gas utility management has instructed the relevant staff to resume providing regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG)-based gas connections based on pending lists generated through IT systems in private housing societies where the RLNG network has been established and commissioned after recovering 100 percent of the costs from the developer.

This policy will also apply to new phases, extensions, or blocks of existing housing societies commissioned on an RLNG basis as per the policy of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The notification specifies that RLNG connections will only be provided to housing societies, phases, or blocks that have not yet received system gas connections. It emphasizes that the moratorium on system gas domestic connections will remain in place, and therefore, no processing of system gas connections should occur.

As new connections are set to resume, the installation of networks in private housing schemes is also underway. The approval from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) includes the laying of networks in private housing societies as part of the proposal submitted to the Secretary Petroleum. RLNG-based connections will be provided on an individual meter basis according to relevant terms and conditions.

The top management of SNGPL has instructed relevant departments to promptly arrange and allocate resources, meters, and service line materials as the requirements are similar to those for system gas connections.

The resumption of domestic gas connections is based on a decision made by the Apex Committee of SIFC earlier this month. SIFC has approved the processing of RLNG-based connections to private housing societies in principle.