Search

ad
Pakistan

SNGPL resumes new gas connection installations

07:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
SNGPL resumes new gas connection installations
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has announced the resumption of new gas connection installations.

According to the notification titled 'Provision of gas connections on RLNG basis in privately developed housing schemes,' the gas utility management has instructed the relevant staff to resume providing regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG)-based gas connections based on pending lists generated through IT systems in private housing societies where the RLNG network has been established and commissioned after recovering 100 percent of the costs from the developer. 

This policy will also apply to new phases, extensions, or blocks of existing housing societies commissioned on an RLNG basis as per the policy of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The notification specifies that RLNG connections will only be provided to housing societies, phases, or blocks that have not yet received system gas connections. It emphasizes that the moratorium on system gas domestic connections will remain in place, and therefore, no processing of system gas connections should occur.

As new connections are set to resume, the installation of networks in private housing schemes is also underway. The approval from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) includes the laying of networks in private housing societies as part of the proposal submitted to the Secretary Petroleum. RLNG-based connections will be provided on an individual meter basis according to relevant terms and conditions.

The top management of SNGPL has instructed relevant departments to promptly arrange and allocate resources, meters, and service line materials as the requirements are similar to those for system gas connections. 

The resumption of domestic gas connections is based on a decision made by the Apex Committee of SIFC earlier this month. SIFC has approved the processing of RLNG-based connections to private housing societies in principle.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

SNGPL resumes new gas connection installations

06:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh CM for third time

06:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Joint Pakistan-Saudi Arabia military exercise culminates in Multan

06:13 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

CM Maryam expresses dismay over traffic disruption

05:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan nominates Amir Dogar for NA speaker slot

05:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Petrol price likely to go up in Pakistan from March 1

Pakistan

09:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in ...

02:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

RDA DG Saif Anwar’s dance video goes viral

08:42 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

ASI suspended as another video showing police brutality goes viral in ...

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

10:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Has Azerbaijan signed a $1.6 billion deal with Pakistan to buy JF-17C ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

SNGPL resumes new gas connection installations

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: