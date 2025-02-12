‘Creativity’ hits new level in Pakistan with car-motorcycle mash-up

LAHORE – A citizen has grabbed the attention of social media users after his insane creation with a mash-up of a car and motorcycle left them amused.

The viral video shows a passerby spotting what appears a car from behind on a road but his illusion shatters into pieces as he moves forward, finding a weird creation.

It shows that a motorcycle has been attached with half structure of a car, leaving the passerby in fits.

An Instagram page where the video was shared captioned it as: “Pakistani Jugaar, how does it look?”

Social media users are praising the man for his innovative approach while some calling it a “premium chingchi rickshaw”.

“Literally…we don’t care Abt our reputation when it comes to our paisa,” a user wrote in the comment section.