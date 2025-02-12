Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

How much tax is deducted on winning amount of prize bonds?

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) currently issues four denominations of national prize bond of different value – Rs100, Rs200, Rs.750 and Rs1,500.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) conducts prize bond draw at its offices across the country and the public is allowed to attend it. Winning prize bonds are drawn through Hand Operated Draw Machine.

It offers first, second and third prizes for each denomination with top winners bagging a significant amount.

The draws are held by CDNS regularly around the year. The next prize bond draws are scheduled for February 17, with the Rs1,500 draw taking place in Multan and the Rs100 draw in Rawalpindi.

As per the rules, the winners of the prize bond draw are also liable to pay certain tax on the winning amount.

Withholding Tax (WHT_ on prize money is dedicated under Section 156 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The prevailing rates are 15% for filers and 30% for persons not appear in the Active Taxpayers List, irrespective of the date of draw.

Previously, the draw of prize bond Rs750 was held in Karachi. According to the results, the first prize of Rs1,500,000 was won by bond number 271541. Three second prizes of Rs500,000 each were bagged by holders of prize bond numbers 317904, 496553, and 800663.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search