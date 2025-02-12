Two women booked under Anti-Rape Act in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – Police have registered a case against two women under Anti-Rape Act over false rape allegations in Muzaffargarh, a city in Pakistani province of Punjab.

Police said the women had filed cases against two persons, however, they later backtracked from their statement in court.

The women told court that they had mistakenly nominated the persons in the case. Following their statement, police booked them under Anti-Rape Act while raids are being conducted to arrest them.

Earlier this month, a woman was also booked under same charges for filing a false rape case against two suspects.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police investigation department has fielded over 1,400 specially trained officers to run the Special Sexual Offences Investigation Units (SSOIUs) across the province in line with the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act.

The units were established in Punjab under section 9 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021 after fingers were raised at weak investigation in rape cases.

The establishment of SSOIUs was mandatory under the law, as section 9 confers special jurisdiction to these units to probe such offences.