200 hospitalized after consuming contaminated food at Raiwind wedding

A wedding celebration in Raiwind took a disturbing turn when 200 guests were hospitalized after consuming contaminated food. Many of the attendees began showing symptoms of food poisoning and were quickly rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Food Authority confirmed that the Director General immediately took action, with food safety teams arriving on the scene to collect food samples for testing. A detailed report will be released after the results.

In the wake of the incident, the marriage hall has been sealed, and legal proceedings are underway against the venue owners.

Fortunately, hospital officials stated that all affected individuals are now in stable condition and out of danger.