Sher Afzal Marwat ‘ousted’ from PTI over Swabi rally row

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail for months, has decided to oust Sher Afzal Marwat from party.

Khas has instructed the top party leadership to remove Sher Afzal Marwat, reports said, adding that a notification to terminate his basic membership will be issued soon.

Once his basic membership is terminated, Sher Afzal Marwat will be asked to resign as a member of the National Assembly (MNA).

It is recalled that party leaders had made complaints about Sher Afzal Marwat’s conduct at the party’s Swabi rally.

More to follow

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

