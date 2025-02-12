Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

How much salary will Pakistan MPs receive after latest amendment bill?

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has passed an amendment bill proposing more than doubles increase in salaries of the lawmakers.

The bill has proposed raising the salary of parliamentarians by 138%, bringing it equal to the salaries of federal secretaries.

The bill, which has already been approved by Senate, now waits final approval from President Asif Ali Zardari.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Romina Khurshid Alam tabled the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and it was approved by the National Assembly with majority.

Under the amendment bill, the salary and privileges of members of parliament have been made equal to that of a federal secretary.

If the bill is approved by the president, tThe monthly salary and allowances for MNAs and Senator will increased to Rs519,000 as compared to existing Rs218,000.

Meanwhile, during the assembly’s working days, the daily expenses for one MNA are Rs700,000 while each senator cost Rs1.1 million per day.

Among the MNAs receiving salaries from the assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is the only member who has officially stated in writing that she will not accept the salary.

Our Correspondent

