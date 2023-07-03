LHC withdraws stay order on PCB chairman election

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday withdraw a stay order on the election of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Justice Anwar Hussain issued the ruling on a petition filed by the PCB through its counsel Advocate Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui.

Last week, the high court had stopped the election of the PCB chairman and sought replies from the federal government and other respondents to two identical petitions fixed for hearing before two separate benches.

During today’s hearing, Justice Anwar withdrew the stay order and referred the matter to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

He said identical petitioner had already been fixed before another bench, adding that the pleas should be assigned to that same bench.

The elections for the PCB chairman slot were scheduled to take place on June 27 after Najam Sethi stepped down as the board’s chief. Former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is the strong candidate to take up the role again.

In late June, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) also barred the PCB from holding the election after Gul Mohammad Kakar, a member of the interim management committee, challenged the elections, saying that the notification issued by the Board of Governors (BoG) on June 22 was against the constitution of the cricket board.

Subsequently, the two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana had suspended the notification of the BoG and issued a stay order on the elections till July 17.