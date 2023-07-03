Search

Pakistan

LHC withdraws stay order on PCB chairman election

01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
LHC withdraws stay order on PCB chairman election
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday withdraw a stay order on the election of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Justice Anwar Hussain issued the ruling on a petition filed by the PCB through its counsel Advocate Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui.

Last week, the high court had stopped the election of the PCB chairman and sought replies from the federal government and other respondents to two identical petitions fixed for hearing before two separate benches.

During today’s hearing, Justice Anwar withdrew the stay order and referred the matter to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. 

He said identical petitioner had already been fixed before another bench, adding that the pleas should be assigned to that same bench. 

The elections for the PCB chairman slot were scheduled to take place on June 27 after Najam Sethi stepped down as the board’s chief. Former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is the strong candidate to take up the role again.  

In late June, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) also barred the PCB from holding the election after Gul Mohammad Kakar, a member of the interim management committee, challenged the elections, saying that the notification issued by the Board of Governors (BoG) on June 22 was against the constitution of the cricket board. 

Subsequently, the two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamir Nawaz Rana had suspended the notification of the BoG and issued a stay order on the elections till July 17.

PCB delays chairman election after BHC ruling

Pakistan

Banks to stay closed across Pakistan on Monday

03:06 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

PCB approaches PM to seek clearance for World Cup participation in India

09:19 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

ECP invites political parties to submit applications for election symbols

03:48 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

NCHD chairman sacked in President Alvi’s absence

04:29 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

LHC axes super tax to 4 percent, terming it legal but ‘discriminatory’

10:07 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Balochistan High Court suspends PCB chairman election 

12:20 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

All eyes on $1.1bn loan tranche as IMF Executive board officials meet ...

02:47 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3 July 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains massive recovery against dollar after IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.

During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.

Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: