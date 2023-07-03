Five Palestinians killed in Israeli drone attack in West Bank

JENIN, West Bank – At least five Palestinians were killed and several injured after Israeli forces attacked a refugee camp with drone strikes in the city of Jenin in West Bank during an operation on Monday.

Reports said Israel launched ten air attacks, including a missile strike, and later hundreds of troops and armoured vehicles surrounded the camp, causing a major escalation of West Bank violence.

A sharp increase has been witnessed in attacks by Israel force on Palestinian since Benjamin Netanyahu has again assumed the office of the prime minister of Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry also confirmed at least five people had been killed and 27 wounded in Jenin, while another man was shot dead in the city of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its forces attacked a building that was being used as a command centre for fighters from the Jenin Brigades.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas termed the operation "a new war crime against our defenceless people."

Israel occupied the West Bank, which the Palestinians calls the core of a future independent state, along with East Jerusalem and Gaza, in the 1967 Middle Eastern war.

The recent unrest has triggered global concern, with the United Nations human rights chief slamming Israel’s use of heavy weaponry, including drones and helicopter gunships, in the occupied West Bank.