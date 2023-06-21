Search

World

Four Israeli settlers shot dead in West Bank, a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a raid

Web Desk 07:17 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Four Israeli settlers shot dead in West Bank, a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a raid

A day after a fatal raid by Israeli army, at least four Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting by two Palestinian armed men close to an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank.

The incident near Eli in the northern West Bank on Tuesday left four more settlers injured, according to a statement from rescue services.

Israeli authorities later shot and killed the second suspect near Nablus after he escaped in a cab. One of the shooters was killed on the spot. According to the Israeli military, a citizen "neutralised" one shooter.

Both Palestinians were identified as Mohannad Faleh Shhadeh, 26, and Khaled Mostafa Sbah, 24, from a village Urif near Nablus

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on a meeting with the army chief of the country and other top security officials to plan a reaction to the attack.

For months, the far-right supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have demanded a significant military action in the occupied West Bank. Later, Netanyahu made a grave threat.

"In recent months, we have demonstrated that we seek vengeance on all murders, without exception. Those that hurt us will either end up in the grave or go to prison. This is what will take place in this situation as well,'' the Israeli leader said.

The event occurred the day after a significant Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp. During the nine-hour raid, at least 91 people suffered injuries.

For the first time in a number of years during the battle, Israel used helicopter gunships in the West Bank, and Palestinian rebels exploded a large roadside bomb underneath an Israeli armoured vehicle.

The shooting on Tuesday was a "response to the crimes of the [Israeli] occupation" in Jenin and other places, according to Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, the organisation in charge of the restricted Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad commended the attack as well, claiming that it was a natural reaction to increasing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp

09:04 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat in Greece

09:38 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Russia delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus in fresh warning to West

11:21 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Donald Trump released after arrest; pleads not guilty of keeping classified documents

01:41 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

At least 100 killed as boat capsizes in Nigeria

10:41 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

UAE to observe six-day holiday for Eidul Adha

11:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Special Olympics: Pakistan’s  Umair Kayani win Gold; Umaima ...

08:58 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: