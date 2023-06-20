Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp

Following an Israeli attack on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin the day before, sixth Palestinian man succumbed to death on Tuesday.

Amjad al-Jas, 48, was the sixth and oldest Palestinian killed in yesterday's intense military operation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Waseem Amjad Aref al-Jas, Amjad's 22-year-old son, was reportedly also slain by Israeli troops in January, this year during a raid on Jenin that also left 10 Palestinians dead, according to the Palestinian media reports.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli soldiers also murdered Ahmed Daraghmeh, 19, Khaled Azzam Darwish, 21, Qassam Faisal Abu Sariya, 29, and Majdi Jabareen, 21 and Ahmed Youssef Saqr, 15.

On Monday, Israel reportedly sent out 120 military vehicles to Jenin, supported by Apache helicopters that it used to bomb Palestinian targets for the first time since 2002 in the West Bank. Additionally, snipers were deployed above the city.

During the raid, the Israeli forces used live ammunition, stun grenades and toxic gas.

At least 91 Palestinians were also injured in the attack.

Since Israel has launched many incursions into Jenin and other places like the city of Nablus, the security situation in the occupied West Bank has worsen.