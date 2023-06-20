Search

World

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp

Web Desk 09:04 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp

Following an Israeli attack on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin the day before, sixth Palestinian man succumbed to death on Tuesday.

Amjad al-Jas, 48, was the sixth and oldest Palestinian killed in yesterday's intense military operation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

Waseem Amjad Aref al-Jas, Amjad's 22-year-old son, was reportedly also slain by Israeli troops in January, this year during a raid on Jenin that also left 10 Palestinians dead, according to the Palestinian media reports. 

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli soldiers also murdered Ahmed Daraghmeh, 19, Khaled Azzam Darwish, 21, Qassam Faisal Abu Sariya, 29, and Majdi Jabareen, 21 and Ahmed Youssef Saqr, 15.

On Monday, Israel reportedly sent out 120 military vehicles to Jenin, supported by Apache helicopters that it used to bomb Palestinian targets for the first time since 2002 in the West Bank. Additionally, snipers were deployed above the city.

During the raid, the Israeli forces used live ammunition, stun grenades and toxic gas.

At least 91 Palestinians were also injured in the attack.

Since Israel has launched many incursions into Jenin and other places like the city of Nablus, the security situation in the occupied West Bank has worsen.

Hitting new lows: Israel quotes Quran to mock Muslims while raining bombs on Gaza

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce six official holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

06:26 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

At least 100 killed as boat capsizes in Nigeria

10:41 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

UAE to observe six-day holiday for Eidul Adha

11:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

At least five killed in blast at missile factory in Turkiye capital 

01:48 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Global notorious militant Sanaullah Ghafari killed in Afghanistan

02:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

'Talent Beyond Boundaries' bags 7th edition of Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support

12:55 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain reunite for upcomping project "Ghair"

10:55 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 20 June 2023

09:03 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.4 297.65
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: