Hitting new lows: Israel quotes Quran to mock Muslims while raining bombs on Gaza
Share
Israel’s official Arabic Twitter account on Tuesday mocked Muslims by sharing pictures of the Gaza bombing with verses of Surah Al-Fil (The Chapter of The Elephants) to justify the brutal action against the civilians in Palestine.
The tweet featured Surah Al-Fil from the holy Quran, which refers to God's punishment inflicted on the People of the Elephant, who tried to destroy the Holy Kaaba centuries ago.
Replying to its own Tweet, @IsraelArabic says, “This is a reminder of God's ability to support those who are righteous over falsehood, especially since Hamas is the arm of Iran that seeks to ignite the region. The IDF targets Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza.”
هذا تذكير بقدرة الله على نصرة اصحاب الحق على الباطل سيما وان حماس هي ذراع ايران التي تريد اشعال المنطقة— إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) May 18, 2021
جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي يستهدف أهدافا إرهابية لحماس في غزة
In Surah Al-Fil, the army of the elephant refers to Abyssinian invaders who attempted to destroy the Kaaba with a squad of between 9 or 13 elephants. In response, God sent birds carrying clay-baked stones to repel the assault.
The Israeli tweet has drawn enormous backlash from around the world, with people denouncing the Israelis for mocking the holy Quran and taunting the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.
"This is a sacrilegious mockery of the Quran, and of human life," a Muslim cleric Dr Yasir Qadhi was quoted by Middle East Monitor as saying.
May 18, 2021
On Tuesday, Palestinian death toll rose to 213, including 61 children and 36 women, according to health officials in Gaza. Twelve people have been killed in Israel so far, including two children.
#SavePalestine #GazaUnderAttak pic.twitter.com/mUli8zk645— Ahmed Essam (@Ahmed1996Ashour) May 18, 2021
Around 450 buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, the UN humanitarian agency said. Around 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced people have fled to UN schools.
Not so shocked with this.— Muhammad Fakhri 🇵🇸 (@fakhrifadzli) May 18, 2021
They had done this before to the Torah :
"Among the Jews are those who distort words from their [proper] usages and say... " [4:46]
And now they are doing the same distortion and misinterpretation to the Quran.#VisitIsrael
In its recent indiscriminate attacks, Israel has also targeted the press and journalists, drawing condemnation from media institutions around the world.
- PIA resumes flight operation between Karachi and Zhob12:30 AM | 19 May, 2021
- 100-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s UP state in defiance of ...12:01 AM | 19 May, 2021
- Hitting new lows: Israel quotes Quran to mock Muslims while raining ...11:51 PM | 18 May, 2021
- A Chinese skyscrapper is shaking ‘for no reason’ (VIDEO)11:45 PM | 18 May, 2021
- West Indies name 18-men squad for Pakistan series11:17 PM | 18 May, 2021
-
- Kangana Ranaut posts a cryptic note after testing negative for ...07:31 PM | 18 May, 2021
- 'What’s wrong with our people?' Alizeh Shah responds to critics06:32 PM | 18 May, 2021
-
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021