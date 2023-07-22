Search

Curative review reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa dismissed on govt’s plea

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 22 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top judge has approved the government’s petition and dismissed the former government’s curative review petition against senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A top bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed review petitions filed by Justice Isa and others as a former government led by Imran Khan filed curative review petitions against the Supreme Court’s judgment while the incumbent government submitted a plea to withdraw the curative review.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial approved the government’s plea, and in its verdict stated that the instant Civil Misc. Applications filed by the appellants are accordingly allowed and their curative review petitions are dismissed as withdrawn.

Earlier this year, Chief Justice reserved verdict on the government’s petition as reference filed against Justice Isa alleging that senior puisne judge got multiple properties in the name of his family members, but did not disclose them in his returns.

Justice Qazi however filed a petition, opposing the charges. This year, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed law ministry to withdraw the curative review reference filed against Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and directed Law Minister to withdraw the curative review which according to him was politically motivated.

The government maintained that reference filed against Justice Isa to malign him and his family members.

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

