DIG Lahore Police Shariq Jamal Khan found dead at home

LAHORE – Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General Shariq Jamal Khan was found dead at his residence in the provincial capital.

Local media reported that the body of a senior police officer was found in a private flat located in an upscale society of Lahore. He was rushed to the National hospital but was pronounced dead and was later moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

DIG Shariq Jamal was a resident of DHA phase-4 and his home falls within the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station. As his family members found him dead, a team of senior officers arrived at his place and started a probe.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged on the complaint filed by the wife of the late police officer.

Condolences started pouring in as the news of his sudden death surfaced.

Khan was a star cop as he served as DIG Traffic and DIG Railways. He was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and completed his course.

More to follow...