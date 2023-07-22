India set to face Pakistan in final of Emerging Asia Cup after beating Bangladesh

COLOMBO – India A advanced to Emerging Asia Cup final where Men in Blue will face archrival Pakistan A after outclassing Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the semifinals on Friday.

Bangladesh removed all Indian players for 211, as Indian skipper Yash Dhull played an impressive knock of 66. Spinners fully utilised the pitch to bundle out Team Bangladesh for 160.

Nishant Sindhu also raked in accolades with his five-wicket haul. Despite not so easy situation, Bangladesh's bowlers gave tough time to India however Dhull led squad managed to reach a total of 211.

Old rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup ????#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/X8t0aHHgtc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 21, 2023

Dhull dominated at the time when other players on his side were unable to push. Indian skipper stitched decent partnership with Manav Suther and played a crucial role in pushing his side beyond 200.

In second half, Bangladesh A made a strong start before Indian bowlers makes a comeback to restrict them and advance to final against Pakistan A. The other side scored 70 in first half, and later the team tumbled.

Previously in the event, Pakistan A outclassed Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the first semifinal to enter the summit clash.