Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested amid crackdown against top PTI leaders after deadly clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by Islamabad police in the federal capital under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).

The government and armed forces started a crackdown as mass protests turned violent on Wednesday as thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday.

After Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, now the former foreign minister was detained in the wee hours on Thursday during a raid at Gilgit-Baltidstan House.

Clips shared by the former ruling party show plain-clothed men taking Qureshi, a close aide of Imran Khan, away, with the latter waving at party workers.

In his message, Qureshi said told party workers to continue their struggle for ‘true freedom’. The seasoned politician said, "As a foreign minister, I defended Pakistan's interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years".

He further mentioned having no regrets for his action and cleared the air that he has not made any provocative statements that could lead to lawsuits. He was confident that the PTI's movement will reach its destination.

Amid the crackdown, Islamabad Police spokesperson told local media that several PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Ch, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, and Maleeka Bukhari, were held in cases of deadly clashes and arsons in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, per reports.

Other than the key leaders, nearly 1,400 workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf have been detained in Punjab in terrorism cases for vandalism, violence and arson.