Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested amid crackdown against top PTI leaders after deadly clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by Islamabad police in the federal capital under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).
The government and armed forces started a crackdown as mass protests turned violent on Wednesday as thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday.
After Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, now the former foreign minister was detained in the wee hours on Thursday during a raid at Gilgit-Baltidstan House.
Imran Khan's Close Aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrested As Unrest Grips Pakistan#paf #Pakistan #PakistanUnderSiege #BehindYouSkipper #BehindYouCOAS #imran_Khan pic.twitter.com/8RJdHwwnfl— Affite Billion news (@AyanSai86060683) May 11, 2023
Clips shared by the former ruling party show plain-clothed men taking Qureshi, a close aide of Imran Khan, away, with the latter waving at party workers.
In his message, Qureshi said told party workers to continue their struggle for ‘true freedom’. The seasoned politician said, "As a foreign minister, I defended Pakistan's interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years".
He further mentioned having no regrets for his action and cleared the air that he has not made any provocative statements that could lead to lawsuits. He was confident that the PTI's movement will reach its destination.
Amid the crackdown, Islamabad Police spokesperson told local media that several PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Ch, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, and Maleeka Bukhari, were held in cases of deadly clashes and arsons in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, per reports.
Other than the key leaders, nearly 1,400 workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf have been detained in Punjab in terrorism cases for vandalism, violence and arson.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 238,000 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
