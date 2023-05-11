Looking for Portugal's work visa? Here's detailed guide for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD - Portugal is becoming the hotspot for international citizens who wish to immigrate due to multiple reasons including pleasant weather, and high standard of living.

Consequently, those who are skilled or even otherwise are trying to relocate to the country for work. Besides other countries, people from Pakistan are also exploring the option to move to the country.

If you are also amongst those Pakistanis who are looking for work opportunities in Portugal, read this post as we detail the procedure to apply for work visa of Portugal.

Work visa for Portual

The government of Portugal offers a specific visa for work and it is called National long-term visa. This type of visa can be utilized by Pakistanis both for residence or temporary stay.

The first step in this regard is to secure work permit and application in this regard must be submitted by the employer on behalf of the employee.

Documents required to apply for Portugal Work Visa

Those who wish to apply for a temporary stay visa or a residency visa for work purpose must provide the following documents:

Visa application signed by the applicant and complete in all respects

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Proof of current residency (in case you live in a country other than your country of nationality)

Travel insurance

A criminal record certificate endorsing that you are not a criminal

Request for a criminal record check by the Immigration and Border Services (SEF)

Return ticket

Evidence that you are financially sound

It is to be highlighted that the applicants might be needed to submit additional documents depending on the nature of work they would do in Portugal.

For instance, documents can be sought if the applicant is involved in any scientific research, academic teaching or highly qualified activity or is heading to the country for fellowship of scientific research.

In case you are going to Portugal for independent work purpose, a contract might have to be submitted along with the application form.

Furthermore, if you are going to Portugal for subordinate work, a contract and professional certificate might have to be submitted along with the application form.

An important aspect in this regard is that all the documents must be translated into English or Portuguese (If applicable) and attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Application process

Now comes the most important apart. First of all, it should be kept in mind that all Portugal visa applications in Pakistan are processed by an external service provider on behalf of the Portugal Embassy in federal capital, Islamabad.

For that purpose, applicants must first send an email providing their name, telephone number, and email address. They will then be contacted to schedule an appointment.

The step by step process is as under:

First of all, write an email to sconsular.islamabad@mne.pt detailing your name, telephone number and email address. The applicant will then be contacted for an appointment date.

Afterwards, when the appointment is booked, visit the Visa Application Centre on the date of the appointment and submit all the documents.

Follow the guidelines and procedure at the Visa Application Centre and pay the fees. You can then wait for the result of your visa application and can collect the passport accordingly, Wego reported.

Fees

The cost of a Portugal work visa will vary subject to the type of work. For example, for Independent work, the fee is EUR 75 while for scientific research/highly qualified activity, it is free.

Moreover, for subordinate work, EUR 90 have to be paid by the applicant. Besides the above mentioned fee, a service fee of EUR 38 must be paid in cash at the Visa Application Centre.

Validity of visa

The duration of validity of a work visa in Portugal depends on the type of visa.

Individuals engaged in independent work, scientific research, or highly qualified activities will be granted a temporary stay visa, which permits them to stay in the country for a maximum of one year. Meanwhile, those involved with subordinate work will receive a residency visa, which permits them to stay in Portugal for more than one year.

Most importantly, the visas can be renewed as long as the applicant has a valid work contract.

So, if you are also amongst the Pakistanis who are looking for options to relocate, try Portugal as its work visas can help you hone your skills and present them before international market.