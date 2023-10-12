Chinese can now visit this country visa-free: Details inside

BISHKEK - In a notable development, the authorities in Kyrgyzstan have announced visa-free travel for Chinese citizens.

The announcement was made at the Kyrgyzstan-China Friendship Society's commemorative event marking the 10th anniversary of the One Belt, One Road initiative.

Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, unveiled the significant move aimed at facilitating travel.

The Kyrgyzstan government has opted to implement a visa-free policy for citizens of the People's Republic of China, including those from the Hong Kong and Macau regions. Additionally, Chinese citizens holding valid visas for the US, UK, and European Union will also benefit from this arrangement.

This decision was made in the spirit of amity and with the aim of bolstering public diplomacy between the two nations.

Located in the heart of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked gem characterized by its breathtaking mountainous terrain and rich cultural tapestry. This rugged nation is bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Uzbekistan to the west, Tajikistan to the south, and China to the east.

The Tien Shan mountain range, which translates to "Heavenly Mountains," dominates Kyrgyzstan's landscape, offering a spectacular backdrop of snow-capped peaks, alpine meadows, and pristine lakes. It's a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, with opportunities for hiking, trekking, and mountaineering abound. The Ferghana Valley, in the country's southwest, provides a stark contrast with its fertile plains and bustling markets.

With a population surpassing six million, Kyrgyzstan is a diverse nation, home to a mosaic of ethnicities, including Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Russians, and other minority groups. This cultural blend is reflected in the country's traditions, languages, and cuisine, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

Each year, Kyrgyzstan welcomes a growing number of tourists who come to explore its natural beauty and cultural heritage. The country's tourism sector has been steadily expanding, with visitors drawn to its pristine landscapes, historical sites, and warm hospitality. Popular destinations include the serene Issyk-Kul Lake, the ancient Silk Road city of Osh, and the historic Burana Tower.

Kyrgyzstan's charm lies not only in its awe-inspiring scenery but also in the warmth of its people, making it an increasingly sought-after destination for those seeking an authentic and immersive travel experience in Central Asia.