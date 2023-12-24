This airline put unaccompanied kid on wrong flight: What happened next is surprising

WASHINGTON - In a dramatic event, an American airline flew an unaccompanied 6-year-old to the wrong direction, causing distress to the family.

Casper had to fly from Philadelphia to Fort Myers but his grandmother revealed that she was informed about the boy missing the Spirit Airlines flight.

"They told me, 'No, he's not on this flight. He missed his flight.' I said, 'No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag,'" Ramos recounted and said she came to know that the boy was nowhere on the flight after the crew informed her that there was no unaccompanied kid on board.

The grandmother was somewhat relieved when Casper managed to contact her and told he had landed in Orlando, situated 160 miles from his intended destination though his baggage arrived safely in Fort Myers as initially planned.

The grandmother after getting to realize the mix-up demanded inquiry into the incident and said her grandson had been entrusted to a flight attendant by his mother.

"I want them to call me. Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane?" Ramos urged, seeking clarification on the incident.

Following the incident, the carrier tendered an apology and extended an offer to reimburse the grandmother for the trip to retrieve Casper.

"The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them," a spokesperson for the carrier stated.

Assuring commitment to passenger safety, the airline representative conveyed their dedication to investigating the matter internally while expressing regret for the distressing experience encountered by the family.

Interestingly, it was Casper's maiden voyage by air.