Flights between Pakistan, Bahrain set to increase: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - Bahrain's national airline, Gulf Air, will be increasing its flights to several Pakistani cities, it emerged on Friday.

The decision to increase the flights was made during a meeting between Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Communication, Muhammad bin Thamer Al Kaabi, and Pakistan's Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafiq

An official statement by the Civil Aviation Authority said both sides decided that Gulf Air will be increasing its flight operations in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

“A discussion was also held about increasing Gulf Air’s flight operations in Quetta city in the future,” the statement read.

Both the ministers met in Islamabad and also discussed the possibility of starting chartered flights between the two countries besides starting a code-sharing process between Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Gulf Air to improve air connectivity.

The decision to increase flights between Bahrain and Pakistan comes at a time when Pakistan is outsourcing three of its major airports including Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah International Airport Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore to improve the quality of services provided to the passengers.

In the first phase, the Islamabad International Airport is being outsourced for 15 years and modalities in this regard are being finalised.