Saudi Arabia to offer 96-hour visa on booking flight ticket for Umrah

Web Desk 07:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Saudi Arabia to offer 96-hour visa on booking flight ticket for Umrah
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia is set to introduce a new program under which visa would be issued on purchase of flight tickets, it has emerged.

The local Saudi media has reported that country's airline 'Saudia' is launching a service through which travellers holding a flight ticket from the airline will be allowed to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The sketchy details confirm that the duration of stay would be for a maximum of four days (or 96 hours). The interesting part of the program is that the passenger will also be allowed to use this time to perform Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the airline is reported as saying that when passengers book plane tickets online, they will be asked about requirement of visa or not. If they indicate that they require a visa, they will be redirected to fill out a form and complete some procedures, which will take less than 5 minutes; details reveal that the service will extend to all international airports within the country.

It merits mention that a number of UAE-based airlines offer the same service already. Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi offer transit visas of 48 to 96 hours along with plane tickets; however, the facility of Umrah with flight ticket is sure to benefit pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites and every year millions of Muslims head to the Kingdom for performing Hajj and Umrah. A number of changes including slashing the Umrah insurance cost and restoring the Hajj pilgrims count to pre Covid level have been announced recently by the kingdom.

