Sindh LG polls: Several injured in clashes between PTI, PPP workers outside Kemari DC office

KARACHI – Several people were injured in clashes between workers of PTI and PPP leaders, who were awaiting final results of recently held local government elections, outside the Kemari’s deputy commissioner office on Wednesday.
The second phase of the LG polls was held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Sunday. However, the political parties, including PPP, PTI and Jamat-e-Islami (JI), hit out at the Election Commission of Pakistan for releasing the results of 236 union committees of Karachi with a delay of over 35 hours.
The PTI and JI claimed that results were delayed to manipulate them in favour of the PPP, which rules the Sindh province.
The PTI has blamed the PPP for launching attack on its workers outside the DC office as the videos posted on social media show both sides pelting stones at each other. Reports said PTI leader Ali Zaidi and a media official are among the people injured in the clashes.
Meanwhile, the Kemari DC, who is also returning officer, has accused the PTI workers of breaking into the office and harassed staff, including female polling agent. He said the political workers under the leadership of PTI stalwart Ali Zaidi forcibly entered the office and damaged computers and broke windows.
Meanwhile, Zaidi claimed he had gone to meet his candidates, who were awaiting results outside the office, when PPP “goons prepared with stones and under full protection of Sindh police attacked”.
I had gone to meet my candidates & to talk to the press @ DC Kemari’s off.— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) January 18, 2023
PPP goons prepared with stones & under full protection of Sindh Police attacked.
Media men & PTI workers sustained injuries.
After MQM’s reign of terror, maybe KHI should now prepare for #ZardariMafia pic.twitter.com/mHor61Dsil
PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi rejected the allegations and said the PTI workers resorted to hooliganism when the ECP staff were compiling the results for the LG polls.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.