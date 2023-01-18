Search

Pakistan

Sindh LG polls: Several injured in clashes between PTI, PPP workers outside Kemari DC office

08:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Sindh LG polls: Several injured in clashes between PTI, PPP workers outside Kemari DC office
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

KARACHI – Several people were injured in clashes between workers of PTI and PPP leaders, who were awaiting final results of recently held local government elections, outside the Kemari’s deputy commissioner office on Wednesday.

The second phase of the LG polls was held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Sunday. However, the political parties, including PPP, PTI and Jamat-e-Islami (JI), hit out at the Election Commission of Pakistan for releasing the results of 236 union committees of Karachi with a delay of over 35 hours.

The PTI and JI claimed that results were delayed to manipulate them in favour of the PPP, which rules the Sindh province.

The PTI has blamed the PPP for launching attack on its workers outside the DC office as the videos posted on social media show both sides pelting stones at each other. Reports said PTI leader Ali Zaidi and a media official are among the people injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Kemari DC, who is also returning officer, has accused the PTI workers of breaking into the office and harassed staff, including female polling agent. He said the political workers under the leadership of PTI stalwart Ali Zaidi forcibly entered the office and damaged computers and broke windows.

Meanwhile, Zaidi claimed he had gone to meet his candidates, who were awaiting results outside the office, when PPP “goons prepared with stones and under full protection of Sindh police attacked”.

PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi rejected the allegations and said the PTI workers resorted to hooliganism when the ECP staff were compiling the results for the LG polls.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

