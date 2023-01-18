Former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani undergoes hernia surgery in US

ISLAMABAD – PPP Senator and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani underwent a surgery in the United States, it emerged on Wednesday.

Multan-based Gilani family’s spokesperson Zaigham Gillani said the PPP stalwart complained of hernia pain during his visit to the US when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said the former premier was recovering and would return to Pakistan on Sunday.

In the 2021 Senate Elections on a vacant seat, Yousuf Gilani defeated the then PTI government's candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a major upset victory.