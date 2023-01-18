Karachi court dismisses Dania Shah's bail plea in video leak case

KARACHI – Late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third ex-wife Dania Shah has been denied bail plea.
A local court in Karachi rejected the request of Shah, who has been accused of leaking her ex-husband's sensitive videos.
Later talking to the media, the alleged offender's lawyer Liaquat Gabol suggested that the false allegations leveled against his client, Dania Shah, did not contain an ounce of truth and that the prosecution did not possess any evidence to prove her guilty.
Shah's lawyer also announced that his client is challenging the decision in the high court.
In her previous statements, Shah admitted that while Liaquat's relevant videos were on her phone, she does not know who had leaked them on social media.
Liaquat's daughter from his first marriage - Dua Aamir - filed a complaint against Shah leading FIA Cybercrime Wing to arrest her in December from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking Liaquat's videos without his consent or knowledge.
On the other hand, Shah's apprehension has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC). According to media outlets, an application has been filed in the high court which holds FIA officials, as well as Investigation Officer (IO) Arifa Saeed, being the respondents. The petition maintains that legal requirements were not fulfilled in Shah's arrest, pleading the court to declare it illegal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
