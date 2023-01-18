Search

Pakistan

Karachi court dismisses Dania Shah's bail plea in video leak case

09:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Source: Amir Liaquat (Instagram)

KARACHI – Late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third ex-wife Dania Shah has been denied bail plea.

A local court in Karachi rejected the request of Shah, who has been accused of leaking her ex-husband's sensitive videos.

Later talking to the media, the alleged offender's lawyer Liaquat Gabol suggested that the false allegations leveled against his client, Dania Shah, did not contain an ounce of truth and that the prosecution did not possess any evidence to prove her guilty.

Shah's lawyer also announced that his client is challenging the decision in the high court.

In her previous statements, Shah admitted that while Liaquat's relevant videos were on her phone, she does not know who had leaked them on social media.

Liaquat's daughter from his first marriage - Dua Aamir - filed a complaint against Shah leading FIA Cybercrime Wing to arrest her in December from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking Liaquat's videos without his consent or knowledge.

On the other hand, Shah's apprehension has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC). According to media outlets, an application has been filed in the high court which holds FIA officials, as well as Investigation Officer (IO) Arifa Saeed, being the respondents. The petition maintains that legal requirements were not fulfilled in Shah's arrest, pleading the court to declare it illegal.

