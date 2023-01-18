Sajal Aly slays as Mohsin Naveed Ranjha's muse

Acclaimed Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha recently announced the release of his latest haute couture collection, Sagar Kinare.

The work is a masterpiece, a dreamy assemblage for Ranjha's muse none other than Lollywood's top-notch actress Sajal Aly. The fashion designer, who has worked with Bollywood divas including Sarah Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, chose the Gul e Rana star to walk around in decadently embroidered outfits.

The latest collection takes inspiration from the feeling of joy and serenity one feels whenever one looks into the ocean. The lovely sea breeze and the crashing waves bring a sense of unmatched calm and nostalgic charm. The air filled with a salty sea breeze mixed with the scent of Jasmine. It’s the feeling of familiarity and the sense of joy one feels as one becomes one with the ocean. Ranjha's muse - the Yeh Dil Mera diva - is seen carrying the true essence of glamour and timeless class draped in signature designs.

The Khuda Dekh Raha Hai actress was a vision of grace and old-world charm in our signature sindoori red. A carefully curated raw silk lehnga choli that is generously embroidered in patterns of chandbalis, floral vines, and geometric lines in a timeless scarlet red featuring a 16-paneled scalloped lehnga doused in lush embroideries of tilla, resham, zarri, and panni further enhanced with drop pearls, gotta and stonework. Paired with a stunning embroidered and hand-worked choli the dupatta comes with carefully placed bunches and is framed with a thick border to perfect the look for a modern-day woman that wants to feel like a queen.

Posing in a red silken lehenga choli featuring a beautiful array of heritage motifs made out of zari, threadwork, gotta trim, and beadwork, the Chup Raho star looked no less than a greek goddess.

On the work front, Aly will next be seen in What's Love Got to Do with It? and is working on Kuch Ankahi.