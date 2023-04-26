Search

Six Balochistan cops martyred in Jacobabad operation to rescue hostage

08:32 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
Six Balochistan cops martyred in Jacobabad operation to rescue hostage

JACOBABAD – Six personnel of the Balochistan police were martyred and two others injured when they were targeted by a group of dacoits on their way to rescue a hostage in Jacobabad district of Sindh.

Reports said that the six policemen belonged to the Usta Muhammad police station located in Jaffarabad city of Balochistan. An official said that joint police operation will continue till the recovery of the hostage.

He said the son of a rice mill owner in Usta Muhammad town was kidnapped at gunpoint a day ago from Jaffarabad, adding: “Mittu Shah and Jakhrani” gangs were involved in the kidnapping. The Sindh government has already placed a bounty of Rs3 million on the heads of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officials, including an inspector.

He hoped that the Sindh government would soon bring the suspects to justice.

