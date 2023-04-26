Nawaz Sharif heads back to London, Maryam due in Pakistan today after Umrah pilgrimage

JEDDAH – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for London from Saudi Arabia while his daughter Maryam Nawaz is expected to reach Pakistan today as they wrapped up their trip for Umrah pilgrimage.
Several other members of the Sharif family also performed Umrah during their stay in Kingdom whereas the father-daughter duo held a series of meetings with Saudi leadership and leaders of the PML-N Saudi Arabia chapter.
The former three-time prime minister, his sons and other family members left Jeddah for London at 9:30 am.
Before heading back to London, Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other officials in Jeddah to discuss ongoing political and economic situation of the country.
