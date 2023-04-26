Ten Indian policemen killed in ‘Maosit’ rebels’ attack in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI – Ten Indian police officials and their driver were killed in an IED explosion in central Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday.
Reports said that the vehicle of security forces was targeted when they were returning from Dantewada district after an investigation. Police believe that the attack was carried out by the Maoist rebels.
“They were returning from an operation when the explosion took place targeting their vehicle,” senior Chhattisgarh police official told international media, adding that an investigation into the incident had been launched.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incidents and vowed to eliminate the insurgents in the region.
“My condolences to the bereaved families. This battle is in the last leg and we will not spare any naxalites, and we will make a proper plan to wipe out naxalism,” he was quoted as saying by Arab News.
Meanwhile, no rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
The Maoists rebels are believed to be present in more than 10 states across India but they are most active in remote areas of the country.
In 2021, twenty-two police and paramilitary troops were killed in a gunbattle with the far-left militants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
