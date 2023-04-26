Ten Indian policemen killed in ‘Maosit’ rebels’ attack in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI – Ten Indian police officials and their driver were killed in an IED explosion in central Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday.

Reports said that the vehicle of security forces was targeted when they were returning from Dantewada district after an investigation. Police believe that the attack was carried out by the Maoist rebels.

“They were returning from an operation when the explosion took place targeting their vehicle,” senior Chhattisgarh police official told international media, adding that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incidents and vowed to eliminate the insurgents in the region.

“My condolences to the bereaved families. This battle is in the last leg and we will not spare any naxalites, and we will make a proper plan to wipe out naxalism,” he was quoted as saying by Arab News.

Meanwhile, no rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Maoists rebels are believed to be present in more than 10 states across India but they are most active in remote areas of the country.

In 2021, twenty-two police and paramilitary troops were killed in a gunbattle with the far-left militants.